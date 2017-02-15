Feb 15 Marine Harvest Asa

* CFO Ivan Vindheim says the main risk to global 2017 salmon supply outlook is still on the downside of the company's forecast range, despite a downward revision of its view on Wednesday

* Marine Harvest now expects the industry's global output in 2017 to change by a factor of minus 1 to plus 4 percent, below its previously estimated range of 0-6 percent

* Marine Harvest maintained the company's own output growth forecast in Wednesday's Q4 earnings report