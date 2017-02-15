BRIEF-Universal Entertainment says Tokyo District Court rejects shareholder's appeal
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
Feb 15 Marine Harvest Asa
* CFO Ivan Vindheim says the main risk to global 2017 salmon supply outlook is still on the downside of the company's forecast range, despite a downward revision of its view on Wednesday
* Marine Harvest now expects the industry's global output in 2017 to change by a factor of minus 1 to plus 4 percent, below its previously estimated range of 0-6 percent
* Marine Harvest maintained the company's own output growth forecast in Wednesday's Q4 earnings report Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
DUBAI, May 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.