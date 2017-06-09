June 9 Marine Harvest Asa:
* Has signed the senior secured five-year EUR 1,206
millionmulticurrency revolving credit facility with DNB,Nordea,
ABN Amro, Rabobank, Danske Bank and SEB.
* The Facility Agreement includes an accordion increase
option, which provides flexibility for the parties toagree an
increased size of the Facility Agreement by an additional EUR
200 million during the five-year term
* The principal financial covenant of the Facility Agreement
is an equity ratio of minimum 35% and remains unchanged tothe
existing bank loan.
