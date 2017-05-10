May 10 Marine Harvest Asa
* has entered into a term sheet to refinance its existing
bank facility with a senior secured five year eur 1,206 million
multicurrency revolving credit facility with dnb, nordea, abn
amro, rabobank, danske bank and seb
* the facility includes an accordion increase option, which
provides flexibility for the parties to agree an increased size
of the facility by an additional eur 200 million during the term
of the facility
* principal financial covenant of facility is an equity
ratio of minimum 35%
