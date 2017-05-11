May 11 Marinemax Inc

* Expanded its financing facility to, among other things, provide for borrowings of up to $350 million from previous limit of $300 million

* Expanded facility has a three-year term, expiring in October 2020 and has two, one-year options to renew, subject to lender approval

* Facility contemplates that other lenders may be added by company to finance inventory not financed under this facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: