BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti
May 11 Marinemax Inc
* Expanded its financing facility to, among other things, provide for borrowings of up to $350 million from previous limit of $300 million
* Expanded facility has a three-year term, expiring in October 2020 and has two, one-year options to renew, subject to lender approval
Facility contemplates that other lenders may be added by company to finance inventory not financed under this facility
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account