BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Marinemax Inc:
* Marinemax reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.11
* Q2 revenue rose 23 percent to $245 million
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.14 to $1.24
* Q2 same store sales rose 13 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $239.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.