March 8 Markel Corp:
* Markel Corp says during q1 of 2017, it expects to
increase prior years' loss reserves for its run-off book of uk
motor exposures
* Markel Corp says based upon information currently
available, company has estimated that reserve increase will be
$85 million on a pre-tax basis
* On February 27, 2017, UK ministry of justice announced
that Ogden rate will decrease from plus 2.5% to minus 0.75%
* Markel -effect of rate change is most impactful to its
exposure to uk auto casualty claims through reinsurance
contracts written on 2014 and prior years of account
* New odgen rate is expected to take effect march 20, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: