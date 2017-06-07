June 7 Markel Corp:

* Markel to create new insurance division

* New division is expected to be up and running by January 1, 2018

* Bryan Sanders, President of Markel Wholesale, will lead new division, which will be named Markel Assurance​

* Creation of new insurance division combines Markel's Wholesale and Global Insurance Divisions​

* Markel assurance will have underwriting teams located across US, and in Bermuda, Dublin, and London

* Britt Glisson, President of Markel Global Insurance, will assist in transition and will be retiring in 2018.

* Gross written premium of combined division is approximately $1.8 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: