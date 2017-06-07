BRIEF-Freestone Capital comments on Owens Realty Mortgage annual meeting results
* Freestone Capital Management - largest stockholder of Owens Realty Mortgage comments on Owens Realty Mortgage annual meeting results
June 7 Markel Corp:
* Markel to create new insurance division
* New division is expected to be up and running by January 1, 2018
* Bryan Sanders, President of Markel Wholesale, will lead new division, which will be named Markel Assurance
* Creation of new insurance division combines Markel's Wholesale and Global Insurance Divisions
* Markel assurance will have underwriting teams located across US, and in Bermuda, Dublin, and London
* Britt Glisson, President of Markel Global Insurance, will assist in transition and will be retiring in 2018.
* Gross written premium of combined division is approximately $1.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 22 London-based startup Blockchain has raised $40 million (31.5 million pounds) in a fresh round of funding as the software company rides a wave of enthusiasm for digital currency technology.