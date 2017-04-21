April 21 Market Tech Holdings Ltd:
* Directforce trading - statement re possible offer
* Co and Labtech Investments have reached agreement on terms
of recommended cash offer for Market Tech by Labtech
* Under terms, Labtech to acquire entire issued and to be
issued ordinary share capital of co not already owned by Labtech
* Under terms of offer, Market Tech shareholders will
receive 188 pence in cash for each Market Tech share
* Offer values entire issued, to be issued, share capital of
Market Tech on fully-diluted basis at about 892.5 million pounds
($1.14 billion)
* Independent Market Tech directors intend unanimously to
recommend that market tech shareholders accept offer
* Labtech received non-binding letters of intent from LOIM
group for accounts managed by LOIM entities to accept offer
* Labtech intends to finance offer exclusively by means of
its existing financial resources
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.7814 pounds)