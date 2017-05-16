May 16 MARKETING GROUP PLC

* Q1 TURNOVER OF EUR 7.19 MILLION

* Q1 EBITDA OF EUR 125,000

* Q1 NET INCOME AMOUNTED TO EUR 78,000

* "OVER COMING MONTHS, WE SHALL BE TAKING DECISIVE ACTION ON WEAKER COMPANIES, TO EITHER TURN AROUND THEIR PERFORMANCE, OR DISPOSE OF THEM."