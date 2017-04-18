April 19 Marlborough Wine Estates Group Ltd
-
* Advised it is unlikely Great Esprit will be able to meet
minimum annual commitment to purchase bottled wine for FY ended
June 30, 2017
* Advised it is unlikely Great Esprit will be able to meet
its minimum annual commitment to purchase bottled wine for year
ended june under agreement
* Commitment was for $3 million of bottled wine and mwe was
advised that expected performance against this commitment is
likely to be $1.3 million
* Inability to meet annual commitment will adversely affect
co's operating milestone target of international bottled wine
sales revenue by more than 10%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: