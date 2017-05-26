May 26 Marlin Bidco:

* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing approximately 6.5 percent

* Marlin Bidco says that offer is being extended and will remain open for acceptance until next closing date which will be 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 2 june 2017