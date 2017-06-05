June 5 Marlin Bidco Limited

* Offer update: increased and final cash offer

* Marlin bidco limited- ‍announces terms of an increased and final cash offer to be made by marlin bidco

* Marlin bidco limited- ‍under terms of final offer, shawbrook shareholders shall be entitled to receive: for each shawbrook share 340 pence in cash​

* ‍final offer, represents a premium of approximately: . 36.5 per cent. To six-month volume weighted average closing price per shawbrook share of 251 pence on 2 march 2017​

* Marlin bidco limited- ‍values entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of shawbrook at approximately £868 million​