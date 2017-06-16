June 16 Marlin Bidco Ltd:

* As at 3.00 p.m. on 15 June, Marlin Bidco has received valid acceptances in respect of approximately 7.75 per cent of issued ordinary share capital of Shawbrook​

* As at June 15, total number of Shawbrook shares which it may count towards satisfaction of acceptance condition is about 46.6 per cent