May 31 Marlin Gold Mining Ltd

* Marlin gold reports $21.8 million ($0.13 per share) of adjusted ebitda for the quarter ending march 31, 2017

* Production of 15,556 ounces of gold in q1

* Marlin gold mining ltd says qtrly revenue $32.6 million versus $3.7 million

* Marlin gold mining ltd says qtrly revenue $32.6 million versus $3.7 million

* Marlin gold mining ltd qtrly adjusted ebitda per share $0.13