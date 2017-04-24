April 24 Maroc Telecom:

* Q1 2.1% increase in consolidated EBITA to MAD 2,466 million ($246.21 million) and 8.7% rise in group share of net income to MAD 1,366 million, at constant exchange rate and excluding exceptional items

* Q1 1.4% growth in group's EBITDA to MAD 4,242 million

* Q1 2.7% increase in group customer base, to reach more than 54 million customers

* Q1 2.7% increase in group customer base, to reach more than 54 million customers

* 2017 outlook maintained, at constant scope and exchange rates: stable revenues; stable EBITDA; capex approximately 23% of revenues, excluding frequencies and licenses