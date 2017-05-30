BRIEF-Kroger Co approves $1 bln share repurchase program; raises quarterly dividend
* Kroger board of directors approves $1 billion share repurchase program; raises quarterly dividend
May 30 Marquee Energy Ltd
* Marquee energy ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results and 2017 corporate budget and guidance
* Production averaged 2,479 boe/d (46% liquids) in q1 of 2017, down 79 boe/d (3%) from q4 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Says board of directors of marquee has approved a capital budget of approximately $15 million for second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
