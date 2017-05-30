REFILE-AIRSHOW-Boeing wins hot Paris order race
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus
May 30 Marquee Energy Ltd:
* Marquee Energy Ltd. announces strategic financing transaction and expanded 2017 capital program
* Marquee Energy- Marquee has entered into an agreement with crown capital for a $30 million subordinated term loan
* Marquee Energy - term loan bears an interest rate of 10% per annum over a term of five years and is second lien secured
* Marquee Energy - has approved a capital budget of approximately $15 million for second half of 2017
* Marquee Energy- proceeds from term loan will fully repay previous syndicated loan
* Marquee Energy-proceeds from term loan will support expanded drilling program of high netback,high rate of return horizontal light oil wells at Michichi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus
* Has loaned Trump millions for property ventures (Updates with emailed statement from Deutsche Bank)