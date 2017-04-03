Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Marriott International Inc:
* Marriott - deal for approximately $317 million
* Marriott international sells the 759-room Westin Maui Resort & Spa and retains long-term management agreement
* Marriott - buyer is a joint venture among funds managed by Trinity Investments LLC and Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)