June 2 Marriott International Inc:

* Marriott - on June 1, Carey Watermark Investors 2 Incorporated acquired Charlotte Marriott City Center Hotel for about $170 million from co's unit

* Marriott - unit retains a long-term management agreement for the 446-room property; Charlotte Marriott City Center Hotel - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2qO1a2Z) Further company coverage: