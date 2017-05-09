BRIEF-China Fortune Land's unit to issue up to 1 bln yuan assets-backed notes
* Says unit plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($146.33 million) assets-backed notes
May 9 Marriott International Inc
* Marriott says stronger demand in north america, europe and asia was one of the factors that drove 2017 revpar forecast raise - conf call
* Marriott says there will be further asset sales in 2017 - conf call
* Marriott says group pace up in mid single digits between 4-5 percent for north american full-service hotels for calendar year 2018 - conf call
* Marriott says airbnb and home sharing phenomenon has been less impactful to co's revpar numbers at present - conf call
* Marriott says home sharing sites are more skewed towards leisure and value centric customers; says co's customer base is not the same as theirs - conf call
* Marriott says not looking at airbnb as an intermediary in a way that is similar to relationships co has with other otas - conf call Further company coverage:
BEIJING, June 20 Business confidence among entrepreneurs in China improved in the second quarter of 2017 from the first quarter, according to a survey by the People's Bank of China published on Tuesday.