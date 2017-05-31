BRIEF-Inventronics appoints new directors
* Inventronics appoints new directors and announces reclassification as a tier 2 issuer on tsx venture exchange
May 30 Marriott
* For 2017, nearly 80 hotels are targeted to open in Asia Pacific; two brands will also debut in Asia Pacific Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. announces appointment of Orthodoxia Zisimatou to the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: