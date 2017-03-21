UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
March 21 Marriott International Inc:
* Marriott - will outline plans to accelerate its growth, adding 285,000 to 300,000 rooms worldwide by 2019
* Marriott - will outline plans to accelerate its growth which could yield a record $675 million in annual stabilized fees from these rooms
* Marriott -in its three-year growth plan, company expects to earn $675 million in stabilized fees from hotel rooms added to its system in 2017 through 2019
* Marriott - non-property related franchise fees, largely credit card branding fees, should increase by $100 million during 2017 through 2019
* Marriott - sees diluted earnings per share of $5.25 to $5.80 by 2019, a compound growth rate of 17 to 21 percent over 2016 combined results
* Shareholders could see $1.4 to $1.5 billion in dividends, assuming a continued 30 percent payout ratio over three-year period
* Growth plan assumes, but does not forecast revPAR growth of 1 to 3 percent compounded annually through 2019
* Marriott- Over next 3 yrs, expects net room growth to accelerate to annual compound rate of 6.5 percent, versus 5 percent annual compound rate over last 3 yrs
* Shareholders could see $6.9 to $7.8 billion in share repurchases over three-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.