BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Marriott International Inc:
* Marriott - unveiled a comprehensive expansion to its initiative to drive adoption of modular construction of hotels in North America
* Marriott - expects to sign 50 hotel deals in 2017 that incorporate prefabricated guestrooms or bathrooms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.