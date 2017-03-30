BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc:
* Marrone Bio Innovations Inc - entered into an invoice purchase agreement with Lsq Funding Group, L.C.
* Marrone Bio Innovations Inc - pursuant to agreement, LSQ may elect to purchase up to $7 million of eligible customer invoices from company
* Marrone Bio Innovations Inc - company's obligations under LSQ financing are secured by a lien on substantially all of company's personal property Source text (bit.ly/2ogdj3O) Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: