March 30 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc:

* Marrone Bio Innovations Inc - entered into an invoice purchase agreement with Lsq Funding Group, L.C.

* Marrone Bio Innovations Inc - pursuant to agreement, LSQ may elect to purchase up to $7 million of eligible customer invoices from company

* Marrone Bio Innovations Inc - company's obligations under LSQ financing are secured by a lien on substantially all of company's personal property