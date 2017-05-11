BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners updates appeal process for water disposal
* Canada Energy Partners updates appeal process for water disposal
May 11 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc
* Marrone bio innovations enters into master distribution agreement with jet harvest solutions
* Marrone bio innovations inc - announced that companies have entered into a master distribution agreement to market jet harvest's jet-ag Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canada Energy Partners updates appeal process for water disposal
June 20 U.S. investment bank Jefferies Group LLC reported a 29.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong revenue from its investment banking business.