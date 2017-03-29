BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc:
* Marrone Bio Innovations reports fourth quarter and record full year 2016 results
* Marrone Bio Innovations Inc - company grew total GAAP revenues for Q4 of 2016 by 40.6% to $2.7 million as compared to $1.9 million in Q4 of 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.32
* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.32

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results