in 9 hours
BRIEF-Marsh & Mclennan Companies appoints John Doyle CEO of marsh
July 5, 2017 / 8:27 PM / in 9 hours

BRIEF-Marsh & Mclennan Companies appoints John Doyle CEO of marsh

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc:

* Marsh & Mclennan companies appoints John Doyle chief executive officer of Marsh

* Marsh & Mclennan - Doyle succeeds Peter Zaffino, who has accepted a leadership role at AIG

* Marsh & Mclennan - prior to joining Marsh & Mclennan in 2016, Doyle was chief executive officer for AIG's commercial insurance businesses worldwide

* Marsh & Mclennan - role of chairman of risk and insurance services will not be filled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

