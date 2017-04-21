BRIEF-Elysian at Harmony says raises $15.5 million in equity financing
* Elysian at Harmony LP says raises $15.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHDrWQ)
April 21 Marsh
* ~ says cooperating fully with financial conduct authority investigation into aviation insurance, reinsurance
* ~ says uk's fca indicates has reasonable grounds for suspecting marsh and others have been sharing competitively sensitive information
* ~ says is conducting its own review with help of outside counsel
* Synlogic Inc says raises $42 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHsKU9)