March 14 Marshall Monteagle Plc:

* Edward Beale, current non-exec chairman of board, will be appointed as executive financial director with effect from April 11, 2017

* Alastair Barclay agreed to be appointed as director and as non-executive chairman of board with effect from April 11, 2017