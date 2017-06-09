BRIEF-Boyuan Holdings announces acquisition of lifestyle living communities
* Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 Marshall Monteagle Plc:
* Sees HY headline earnings per share to be 5.74 us cents and 5.86 us cents, being between 856.67 pct and 876.67 pct higher Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC