May 9 Marshalls East Africa Ltd:

* Announce results of poll on special resolution to de-list the co from NAIROBI SECURITIES EXCHANGE (NSE) carried out during 68th AGM

* 99.93 percent of votes cast at AGM in favour of delisting of the co from Nairobi Securities Exchange, 0.065 percent of votes cast against

* Consequently resolution was carried and board of directors shall go ahead and complete the delisting process