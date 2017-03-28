US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 28 Marsons Ltd
* Says secured orders of power transformers from a leading EPC contractor for IPDS and DDUGJY projects in Orissa
* Says secured large order of 30 power transformers worth about $118.4 million
* Says co is upbeat about future quarters and is hoping to compensate for losses incurred in last quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)