BRIEF-Miricor Enterprises says FY profit attributable HK$0.1 mln
* Profit attributable to owners of the company was approximately HK$0.1 million for the year ended 31 March 2017, down 99.5 percent
May 18 Marston's Plc
* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 2.7 percent to 33.7 million stg
* Interim dividend up 3.8 percent to 2.7 penceper share
* H1 revenue rose 4.5 percent to 202.6 million stg
* Interim results for 26 weeks ended 1 april 2017
* Revenue and earnings growth despite easter falling later this year in second half
* Easter impact on profit before tax estimated at £1.5 million
* Statutory profit before tax up 61% reflecting positive movement in valuation of swaps for period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Profit attributable to owners of the company was approximately HK$0.1 million for the year ended 31 March 2017, down 99.5 percent
ABU SAMRA, QATAR-SAUDI ARABIA BORDER, June 20 (Reuters) - T housands of camels crossed Saudi Arabia's desert border into Qatar on Tuesday and were reunited with their owners after being stranded for days at a frontier shut because of a feud among Arab powers.