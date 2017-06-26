UPDATE 2-Bank of England tightens credit rules for banks after Brexit resilience
June 26 Martin Marietta Materials Inc
* Martin Marietta announces acquisition of Bluegrass Materials
* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - transaction expected to be accretive to earnings per share and cash flow in first full year
* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - deal for for $1.625 billion in cash
* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - expects annual run-rate cost savings of approximately $15 million
* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - martin Marietta expects annual run-rate cost savings of approximately $15 million after deal closes
LONDON, June 27 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday Britain must hold a national investigation into exterior cladding used on high-rise buildings after all those checked after the deadly London tower block blaze this month failed safety tests.