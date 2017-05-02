Nikkei slips as yen gains, but still manages weekly rise
TOKYO, May 26 Japan's Nikkei share average extended losses as the yen's gains against the dollar accelerated on Friday, though the benchmark index still managed to cap off a winning week.
May 2 Martin Marietta Materials Inc
* Martin Marietta reports first quarter 2017 earnings per diluted share of $0.67
* Q1 earnings per share $0.67
* Q1 sales $791.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $726.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms guidance with continued momentum of durable economic recovery
* Martin Marietta Materials Inc sees 2017 consolidated net sales $3.75 billion - $3.95 billion
* Martin Marietta Materials Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $ 400 million - $ 500 million
* Martin Marietta Materials Inc sees 2017 consolidated gross profit $1.0 billion - $1.1 billion
* FY 2017 revenue view $3.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds comment, detail; updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, May 26 London Metal Exchange copper hovered near its highest in three weeks on Friday, supported by supply concerns after news of further disruption at Indonesia's Grasberg, one of world's biggest copper mines. Freeport McMoRan Inc said on Thursday that mining and milling rates at its Grasberg mine in Papua, Indonesia have been affected by an extended strike, and a "large number" of about 4,000 absentee