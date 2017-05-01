BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Martinrea International Inc:
* Martinrea International Inc. Reports record quarterly earnings and announces dividend
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.45
* Q1 sales fell 3.7 percent to C$1.001 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.44, revenue view C$990.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continue to expect operating margins to improve to over 6 pct by end of 2017
* Expect Q2 sales, excluding tooling sales, of $920 million to $960 million
* Expect q2 adjusted net earnings per share in range of $0.49 to $0.53 per share
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.49, revenue view C$1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.