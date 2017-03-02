March 3 Martinrea International Inc
* Martinrea international inc. Reports record fourth quarter
and yearly earnings and announces dividend
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$1.50
* Q4 earnings per share c$0.36
* Q4 sales c$990.4 million versus i/b/e/s view c$929.4
million
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Martinrea international inc qtrly production sales of $883
million
* Expect q1 2017 sales, excluding tooling sales, of $920
million to $960 million
* Expect q1 2017 adjusted net earnings per share in range of
$0.42 to $0.46 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.42, revenue view c$987.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
