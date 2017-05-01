May 1 Martinrea International Inc

* Reports record quarterly earnings and announces dividend

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.45

* Q1 sales fell 3.7 percent to c$1.001 billion

* Continue to expect operating margins to improve to over 6 pct by end of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.44, revenue view c$990.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S