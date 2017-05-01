BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
May 1 Martinrea International Inc
* Reports record quarterly earnings and announces dividend
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.45
* Q1 sales fell 3.7 percent to c$1.001 billion
* Continue to expect operating margins to improve to over 6 pct by end of 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.44, revenue view c$990.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: