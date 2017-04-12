New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 Maruei Department store Co Ltd
* Says Michihiro Esaki will retire from chairman
* Says Tanio Nohara will retire from president
* Says it appointed Yoshimitsu Hamajima as the new president
* Change effective May 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Ih5BlX
(Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.