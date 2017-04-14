New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 14 Soko Seiren Co Ltd :
* Says the purchase price offered by Marui Group Co Ltd was revised to 160 yen per share from 148 yen per share
* Offering period has been extended to May 18 instead of April 24
* And settlement date was also changed to May 24 from April 28
* Latest plan was disclosed on March 27
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Gdei6u

SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.