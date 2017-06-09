BRIEF-Dairy Farm Int'l says Ian Mcleod to become CEO
June 23 Dairy Farm Int'l Holdings Ltd (DAIR.SI>
June 9Marumitsu Co Ltd
* Says its top shareholder, a real-estate rental business firm, will sell entire shares of the company and will cut stake in the company to 0 percent from 10 percent
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Dc9HjW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 23 Dairy Farm Int'l Holdings Ltd (DAIR.SI>
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components