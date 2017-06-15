BRIEF-Celesio FY adj EBIT falls 29% to EUR 302.6 mln
* FY EBIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL EFFECTS, FELL BY 29.1% TO EUR 302.6M COMPARED TO EUR 426.6M IN FISCAL YEAR 2016
June 15 Marusan-Ai Co Ltd
* Says Tottori-based unit completed establishment of soy milk production plant
* Says investment amount of 7.7 billion yen
* Says new plant will start operation in late June
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/iUbXQP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY EBIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL EFFECTS, FELL BY 29.1% TO EUR 302.6M COMPARED TO EUR 426.6M IN FISCAL YEAR 2016
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4