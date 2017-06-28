BRIEF-H&M says exploring selling H&M brand through Tmall in China
June 29 H & M Hennes & Mauritz Ab CEO Karl-Johan Persson to an analysts and media conference call:
June 28Marushohotta Co Ltd
* Says it completes 35 million new shares issuance, at the price of 55 yen per share, raised 1.93 billion yen in total, through private placement, on June 28
* Previous plan was announced on May 23
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3WRCzq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* REACHES AGREEMENT WITH SWANSEA FOR THE TRANSFER OF BAFETIBI GOMIS