BRIEF-Oasis Management raises stake in Premier Foods to 8.84 pct -filing
* Oasis Management Company Ltd discloses 8.84 pct voting rights in Premier Foods Plc - regulatory filing Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
June 28Rizap Group Inc
* Says Marushohotta Co Ltd issued 35 million new shares, at the price of 55 yen per share, through private placement to Rizap Group Inc, on June 28, as a part of business and capital alliance with the company
* Says Marushohotta has become a subsidiary of the company
PARIS, June 29 Artemis, the investment arm of Kering's founding Pinault family, said on Thursday it had taken a minority stake in fashion house Maison Valli with a view to acquiring control at a later stage.