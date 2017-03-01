March 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

* Says February total sales of 130,280 vehicles versus 117,451 vehicles last year

* February total domestic sales of 120,735 vehicles versus 108,115 vehicles last year

* Says February passenger cars sales of 88,541 vehicles versus 87,149 vehicles last year

* Says February export sales of 9,545 vehicles versus 9,336 vehicles last year