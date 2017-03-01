BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
March 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
* Says February total sales of 130,280 vehicles versus 117,451 vehicles last year
* February total domestic sales of 120,735 vehicles versus 108,115 vehicles last year
* Says February passenger cars sales of 88,541 vehicles versus 87,149 vehicles last year
* Says February export sales of 9,545 vehicles versus 9,336 vehicles last year Source text: bit.ly/2mD3OaU Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17