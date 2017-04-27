April 27 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

* March quarter net profit 17.09 billion rupees

* March quarter total revenue from operations 207.51 billion rupees

* Says recommended dividend INR 75/share

* March quarter net profit 14.76 billion rupees year ago as per Ind-AS; total revenue from operations INR 172.38 billion rupees