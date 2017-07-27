FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India says Q1 costs were impacted by higher commodity prices, expenses‍​
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 27, 2017 / 8:13 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India says Q1 costs were impacted by higher commodity prices, expenses‍​

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd:

* Says costs were impacted by higher commodity prices, and sales promotion & marketing expenses‍​ in Q1

* In quarter, there was one-off impact of compensation to dealers for tax loss incurred on vehicles in stock at time of transitioning to GST Source text: [The Board of Directors of Maruti Suzuki India Limited today approved the financial results for April-June 2017 (Quarter 1). The Company sold 394,571 vehicles in Q1, a growth of 13.2% over same period previous year. Of this, exports were at 26,140 units. The Company's net sales in Q1 2017-18 stood at Rs 171,324 million, a growth of 16.7% over the same period previous year. Profit Before Tax in the quarter stood at Rs 22,987 million, reflecting a growth of 12.3% over same period previous year. However, the Net Profit in Q1, Rs 15,564 million, grew by 4.4% compared to previous year due to higher deferred tax provision. Growth in volumes, favourable product mix, higher non-operating income and cost reduction efforts contributed to increase in profits. However, costs were impacted by higher commodity prices, and sales promotion & marketing expenses. During the quarter there was a one-off impact of compensation given to dealers for the tax loss incurred on vehicles in the stock at the time of transitioning to GST.] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.