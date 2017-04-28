BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23, co, units entered into second amended, restated credit facility
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
April 28 Marvipol SA:
* Management proposes FY 2016 dividend of 0.41 zloty per share
* In total, the company will spend 17.0 million zlotys ($4.4 million) for FY 2016 dividend payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8718 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017