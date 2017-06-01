BRIEF-Yantai Shuangta Food to dissolve wholly owned unit and controlling unit
* Says it plans to dissolve wholly owned food tech subsidiary and controlling information tech subsidiary
June 1 MARVIPOL SA:
* SIGNED LOI WITH PANATTONI DEVELOPMENT EUROPE SP. Z O.O.
* LOI CONCERNS FURTHER COOPERATION IN CONSTRUCTION OF WAREHOUSES AND LOGISTIC PARKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to dissolve wholly owned food tech subsidiary and controlling information tech subsidiary
ZURICH, June 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday: