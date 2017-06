May 19 Marwyn Value Investors Ltd

* MVI II LP held its first third-party close, securing commitments of £41 million from ltd partners who have acquired interests in portfolio at nav

* Equalisation process has successfully completed for investment in Zegona

* As result of equalisation process, ordinary shares' interest in zegona on look-through basis reduced by £12 million in aggregate